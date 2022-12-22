Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $487.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

