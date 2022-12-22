HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SU opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

