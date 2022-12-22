HFG Advisors Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 54,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

