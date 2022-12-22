HFG Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYM. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IYM opened at $126.49 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.10.

