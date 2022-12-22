H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,512,000 after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,514,000 after buying an additional 70,533 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $2.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,722. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.