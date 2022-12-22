H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.73. 171,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,127. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.
