H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $24.52. 12,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,540. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $33.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

