H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 5,229 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance
Shares of CNYA stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 200,140 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.24. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58.
