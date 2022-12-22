H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Trims Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC cut its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.66. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,396. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

