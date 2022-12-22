HI 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $646,813.25 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $646,813.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014492 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020482 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00224389 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02198576 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $557,779.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.