Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $64.99

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.99, but opened at $62.47. Hibbett shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 209 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Hibbett Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73. The firm has a market cap of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

