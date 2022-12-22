Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.90

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.90 and traded as high as $17.91. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 51,329 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $201.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is a boost from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

