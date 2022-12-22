Horizen Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $8.46 or 0.00050956 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $111.47 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00235251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00078579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003121 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,174,469 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

