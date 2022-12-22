Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF (TSE:HYI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.66. 11,396 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73.

Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

About Horizons Active High Yield Bond ETF

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc provides a non-leveraged high-yield corporate fixed-income portfolio with a limited term structure that will liquidate on or about September 30, 2025.

The fund seeks high income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.

