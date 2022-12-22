HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

HP Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. HP has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,138 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

