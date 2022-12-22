HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $11.31 on Thursday, hitting $283.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,280. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $690.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

