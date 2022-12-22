Humanscape Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.42 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $7.42 million and $2.27 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

