HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. HUNT has a market cap of $47.47 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001420 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

