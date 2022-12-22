Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $5.37

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $823.47 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $5.37 or 0.00032211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.