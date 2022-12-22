IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IMG remained flat at C$3.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 606,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,240. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.06. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.