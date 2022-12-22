Impellam Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 55.40 (LON:IPEL)

Impellam Group plc (LON:IPEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.40 ($0.67) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Impellam Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON IPEL opened at GBX 600.06 ($7.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 526. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £270.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,051.72. Impellam Group has a 12-month low of GBX 406 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 700 ($8.50).
Impellam Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Impellam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impellam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.