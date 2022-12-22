Independent Wealth Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPV. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $88.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.