Independent Wealth Network Inc. Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,310,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,907,000 after buying an additional 728,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,917,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,284,000 after purchasing an additional 636,809 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $97.71 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.