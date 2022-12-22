Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.88. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.