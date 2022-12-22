Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. owned 0.37% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 437.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 59,294 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ACWF opened at $31.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92.

