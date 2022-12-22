Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $4.34 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.4% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $241.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $241.91. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

