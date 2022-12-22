Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the first quarter valued at about $544,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:JPHY opened at $44.62 on Thursday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

