Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $354.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

