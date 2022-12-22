Independent Wealth Network Inc. Sells 703 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after purchasing an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 20.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after acquiring an additional 342,187 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,121. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 0.6 %

HSY opened at $234.98 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $187.27 and a 52 week high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.75.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

