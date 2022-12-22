Independent Wealth Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

