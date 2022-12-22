Informa (LON:INF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $563.97

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 563.97 ($6.85) and traded as high as GBX 605.80 ($7.36). Informa shares last traded at GBX 603.20 ($7.33), with a volume of 3,703,488 shares traded.

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Beaufort Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.11) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 640 ($7.77) to GBX 650 ($7.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 725 ($8.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 750 ($9.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 700 ($8.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a PE ratio of 4,122.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 587.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 564.35.

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

