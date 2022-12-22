Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.0% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.8% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 39,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of IJAN opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $27.59.

