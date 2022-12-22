Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires $20,040.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,750 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
CTLP stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
