Insider Buying: Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Acquires $20,040.00 in Stock

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) Director Ian Jiro Harris acquired 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ian Jiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ian Jiro Harris acquired 4,750 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $19,285.00.

CTLP stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.65.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cantaloupe by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 657,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

