Insider Buying: Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Buys 6,410 Shares of Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert F. Hall bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,126.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,329.72.
Shares of CAS stock opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.05. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.71 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$794.87 million and a PE ratio of 5.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.
