Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Acquires $29,885.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Inozyme Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11.
Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma
About Inozyme Pharma
Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.
