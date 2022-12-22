Insider Buying: Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) COO Acquires $29,885.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) COO Henric Bjorn Bjarke bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $29,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,441 shares in the company, valued at $146,562.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Inozyme Pharma stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.11.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

About Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.