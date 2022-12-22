Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) insider Alexander Scott acquired 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($181.92).

IntegraFin Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IntegraFin stock traded down GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 290.20 ($3.53). 189,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 277.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.92. The firm has a market cap of £961.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,856.25. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 566.50 ($6.88).

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IntegraFin Company Profile

IHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on IntegraFin from GBX 480 ($5.83) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 330 ($4.01) to GBX 295 ($3.58) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.25) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

