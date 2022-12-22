Insider Buying: Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Insider Buys £31,650 in Stock

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £31,650 ($38,447.52).

Man Group Stock Up 2.1 %

LON:EMG opened at GBX 218.90 ($2.66) on Thursday. Man Group Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 177.30 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 277 ($3.36). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.56. The firm has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 663.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Man Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 290 ($3.52) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.40) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.53).

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.