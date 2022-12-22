Insider Buying: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Buys 3,336 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 556 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £18,548.16 ($22,531.78).

Shares of Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 552.50 ($6.71). 344,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 459.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.69. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 619 ($7.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 575 ($6.98) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

