Insider Buying: Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Purchases $2,162,912.00 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams acquired 210,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of WRAC stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Rowland Acquisition

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRAC. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 263.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 689,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 89.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 250,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition by 107.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.