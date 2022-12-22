Insider Buying: Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) CEO Purchases $2,162,912.00 in Stock

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) CEO David Brewster Williams acquired 210,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,162,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Brewster Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 19th, David Brewster Williams bought 231,521 shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,525.21.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of WRAC stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
