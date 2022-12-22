Insider Selling: AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CEO Sells $11,494,303.08 in Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total transaction of $11,494,303.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AECOM stock opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.09. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

