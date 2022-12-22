Insider Selling: Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Altimmune Price Performance
NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,704,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $769.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.41. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $23.49.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 2,618.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
