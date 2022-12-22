Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Insider Sells $27,745.72 in Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $27,745.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carriage Services Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $399.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Carriage Services Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.