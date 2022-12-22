Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $142,800.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

