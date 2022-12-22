Insider Selling: Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $142,800.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Coastal Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CCB opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $54.53.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
