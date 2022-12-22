Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells 2,689 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
About John B. Sanfilippo & Son
John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.
