Insider Selling: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Director Sells 2,689 Shares of Stock

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.06. 1,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.18. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $92.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 38.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

