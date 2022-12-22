Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells 3,540 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lam Research Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $41.71 on Thursday, hitting $406.16. The stock had a trading volume of 133,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $427.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.40. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Lam Research by 71.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Cowen reduced their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.