Insider Selling: Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Major Shareholder Sells 99,718 Shares of Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,718 shares of Oncorus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $28,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,725 shares in the company, valued at $96,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Oncorus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Oncorus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 22.9% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Oncorus by 28.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Oncorus in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oncorus by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 23.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

