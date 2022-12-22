Insider Selling: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE PK opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.