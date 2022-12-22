Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO Sells $92,527.60 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,527.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 302,340 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 3,088 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $38,445.60.

Samsara Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.07. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

