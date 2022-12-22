Insider Selling: Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Sells $271,567.70 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 32,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $271,567.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,307 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $8.18 on Thursday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.