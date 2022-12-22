Integrity Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 9,290 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.2% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.30. The stock had a trading volume of 54,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.23. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

